After long absence, Raffy Japa Cup is back

After more than a decade, the Philippine Basketball Association Press Corps (PBAPC) Japa Cup returns to the scene and kicks off its 2024 edition with a doubleheader on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Presented by Burlington, the revived tournament named in honor of the PBAPC’s first ever president, the late Raffy Japa, will feature a total of 11 teams competing in a single round robin.

Opening day games feature the PBA Press Corps vs. BTS (Blue Boys-Table, Stats) at 10 a.m. followed by the match between Ginebra and the MVP Group at 11:30 a.m.

A simple opening ceremony precedes the twin bill at 9 a.m. with Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann invited as special guest along with PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, first vice president Channels and Content Management Cignal TV Sienna Olaso, Philippine Sportswriters Association president Nelson Beltran, and the family of Mr. Japa.

The PSC, Gatorade, PBA, Rain or Shine, and LGR are the major backers of the meet whose teams from within the PBA community were divided into two groups.

The PBAPC leads Group A together with Team Beermen, BTS (Blue Boys-Table-Stats), Terrafirma/Northport, and Cignal, while Group B is composed of MVP Group, TV5 Engineering, TV5/Sports5 Production, Games and Amusement Board, and Barangay Ginebra, which listed Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee as deputy coach to head mentor Rey Baron and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua as team manager.