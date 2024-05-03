Turkey suspends trade with Israel

ISTANBUL (AFP) — Turkey said Thursday it was suspending all trade with Israel until it allows aid to enter Gaza unhindered during its offensive against Hamas militants in the territory.

The trade ministry said the suspension will apply until the Israeli government authorizes an uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of breaking agreements between the two countries by blocking Israeli exports and imports.

The move is the latest incident degrading relations after Turkey, one of the few Muslim-majority nations to recognize Israel, restricted exports to the country in April.

The Gaza Strip is suffering a humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists that has been raging since 7 October, with the United Nations and aid agencies warning of impending famine.

The war started with Hamas’ unprecedented attack that day on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 129 captives seized by militants during their attack remain in Gaza. The military says 34 of them are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 34,596 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, an Israeli man held hostage in Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attack has been confirmed dead, the government said early Friday.

Dror Or, 49, was killed and his body was held in Gaza since 7 October, said the Be’eri kibbutz where he had lived. It was one of the communities hardest hit in the Hamas attack on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.