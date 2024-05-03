SM Sunday market props ARBOs, says DAR

Six farmer organizations in Camarines Sur, assisted by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), have generated P74,457 in sales through their participation in the SM Sunday Market program, DAR Regional Director Reuben Theodore C. Sindac reported on Friday.

“Our partnership with SM Malls aims to empower farmers and enhance their livelihood by providing wider market access,” Sindac said. “This is one of DAR’s interventions to help farmers earn additional income.”

Launched on 18 February, the SM Sunday Market is a collaborative initiative between the DAR and SM Malls, granting agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) the opportunity to sell their fresh produce directly to consumers at three SM Malls across the Bicol region.

“The farmers sold their newly harvested farm produce directly to consumers at fair-trade prices, ensuring fresh, safe, and nutritious products,” Sindac added. Well-milled rice (red, brown, black, and glutinous), vegetables, and eggs were among the best-selling items.

Since the program’s inception, six ARBOs have participated and sold their products at the weekly market every Sunday, namely: the Labawon Agrarian Reform Upland Farmers Association Inc., Cabugao Agrarian Reform Cooperative, DRUFA Inc. (Divino Rostro Upland Farmers Settlers Association), San Antonio Farmers Irrigators Multipurpose Cooperative, San Vicente Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association Inc., and Pecuaria Development Cooperative (PDC).

The DAR plays a crucial role in assisting ARBOs market their products through various initiatives, including connecting farmers with institutional buyers and conducting trade fairs and farmers’ markets (tiangge).

The DAR-SM Malls partnership has helped boost the morale of farmers’ organizations to believe in themselves, Sindac said.

“It has motivated them to plant more, and they look forward to selling their fresh produce in the next opportunity that comes,” he added.