Scorpions tame Lions, make D-League finale

Centro Escolar University (CEU) saved its best for last, as it battered Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 78-56, in the deciding Game 3 Thursday night to earn the right to face back-to-back defending champion EcoOil-La Salle in the Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scorpions broke the game open early — storming to a 21-point advantage at the half — then repelled a late rally by the Red Lions to complete the stunning triumph that many thought was a longshot.

In the process, CEU spoiled the much-awaited title rematch between fancied bets La Salle and San Beda while making their third Finals appearance in the league.

The Scorpions finished runner-up in the 2017 Foundation Cup and in the 2019 Aspirants’ Cup.

CEU and La Salle begin their best-of-three titular showdown on Monday at 7:30 p.m. also at Ynares Sports Arena.

“Every time you beat a team like San Beda, it feels that you’re already one of the best teams outside the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) and the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association),” CEU coach Jeff Perlas said.

“It’s really a big morale-booster not just for the players but also for the entire CEU community.”

Team captain Franz Ray Diaz scored 13 points in the first half to set the tone of the breakaway. He finished with a team-high 21 points along with three rebounds and four assists.

Abdul-Wahab Olusesi, on the other hand, repeatedly imposed himself in the middle for rebounds and dunks. He tallied 15 points and grabbed a total 28 rebounds (nine offensive boards) and three blocks.

CEU also got solid contributions from Daniel Marcelo and Jerome Santos who tallied 14 and 10 points, respectively.

CEU won Game 1, 75 -71 but Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back in Game 2 to even the series to force the sudden death.