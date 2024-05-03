Saudi Arabia embassy extends medical assistance to conjoined twins





The royal initiative comes as a part of the kingdom's leadership commitment to concentrate on the global humanitarian initiative — a race where Saudi has had prominent achievements, especially in the field of separating conjoined twins — having performed 60 separation surgeries of patients from various countries.



This is the second time Saudi will be operating conjoined twins from the Philippines, following the successful operation of 'Annie' and 'May' in 2004. | via 📸 John Louie Abrina