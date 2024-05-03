Real and pervasive

Press freedom is the lifeblood of a democracy — essential and vital, but sometimes taken for granted.

It’s the freedom of journalists to seek out the truth, share information, and hold those in power to account.

Without it, we’d be in the dark, left to wonder what’s going on behind closed doors.

When we talk about press freedom, we’re talking about the right to speak truth to power, to shine a light on corruption, injustice, and wrongdoing. It’s about giving a voice to the voiceless, amplifying diverse perspectives, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

But press freedom isn’t just an overused word — it’s a fundamental human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which recognizes the importance of a free press in promoting democracy, peace, and development.

When journalists are able to do their jobs without fear of reprisal or censorship, society as a whole benefits.

Unfortunately, press freedom is under threat in many parts of the world. Journalists face harassment, intimidation, and violence for simply doing their jobs. Governments crack down on independent media, censor information and stifle dissent. In an era of fake news and misinformation, a free press is more important than ever.

That’s why we need to defend press freedom and the right of journalists to report the truth without fear of persecution. We need to support independent media outlets, investigative journalism, and fact-based reporting.

When the press is free, we are all free to seek out the truth and make informed decisions.

It is the very reason the UN General Assembly established World Press Freedom Day in 1993 — a global celebration of the freedom to seek, impart, and receive information, a cornerstone of democracy and human rights.

Yesterday, 3 May, was 31st World Press Freedom Day — not just another date on the calendar but a reminder of the essential role a free press plays in our society; a day when we pay tribute to journalists who work tirelessly to uncover the truth and keep us informed.

Every 3rd of May, the world commemorates the Declaration of Windhoek, a historical document during a UNESCO conference in 1991 that encouraged press freedom, independence, and pluralism in Africa and other regions of the world in promoting the public good.

Be it as it may, the connection between press freedom and the well-being of society is just as relevant today as it was 31 years ago when the Declaration was signed.

By the way, press freedom isn’t just for journalists — it’s for everybody who believes in the power of truth and transparency.

Everyone has a stake in assessing the state of press freedom and standing in solidarity with journalists who have paid the ultimate price for their commitment to truth and transparency.

Now and then, not just on World Press Freedom Day, we ought to reflect on the challenges journalists and media professionals face worldwide.

From government censorship to targeted attacks, the threats to press freedom are real and pervasive.