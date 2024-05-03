Nueva Ecija stretches streak; Pampanga shines

Nueva Ecija extended its winning run while Pampanga sustained its recovery in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season on Thursday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Although undermanned, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards proved they still have enough firepower to trounce the Bicolandia Oragons, 76-65, and post their third straight win in as many starts in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns flexed their muscles in a 63-44 drubbing of Quezon City TODA Aksyon in the nightcap to tally their fourth victory after an initial loss.

Reigning MPBL Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar was dominant with 12 points, 19 rebounds and four assists while Archie Concepcion provided support with 12 points and three rebounds as Pampanga led by as far as 63-41 shortly before the game ended.

Encho Serrano, Pampanga’s No. 2 gunner, missed his four field goal attempts and went scoreless before hurting his left shoulder and being taken to a hospital for check-up.

Quezon City dropped to 2-3 as only homegrown Chino Mosqueda was able to hit twin digits with 10.

The South Cotabato Warriors halted their skid by subduing the Pssay Voyagers and climbing to a 3-3 slate.

Michael Juico, serving as the leader of mostly second and third stringers led Nueva Ecija with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals as the Rice Vanguards surged ahead, 44-22, and never wavered.

John Paul Maguilano supported Juico with nine points, followed by JB Bahio with eight points plus seven rebounds, and Mer Jesper Ayaay with eight points and five rebounds.

Nueva Ecija Coach Don Dulay missed the services of either hurting or ailing Michael Mabulac, Will McAloney, Byron Villarias, Jonathan Uyloan, Billy Robles, Jay Collado, Emmanuel Calo and Bobby Balucanag.