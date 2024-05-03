No Filipino should go hungry — BBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wanted the country to be on the right track and prepared for the next 50 years with no one going hungry.

In his interview with Maeil Business Newspaper Chairman and Publisher Chang Dae- Whan in Malacañang earlier this week, Marcos said his government is determined to make the Philippines a more advanced and developed country.

“When I was asked very early on after taking office, ‘What is your aspiration for the Philippines?’ It’s very simple, no one goes hungry, no more hungry Filipinos. And that’s what we are trying to do,” Marcos said.

His latest remarks came after a recent poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that more Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger in the first quarter of the year, the highest number of people experiencing this since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.