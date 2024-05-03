Maynilad donates rainwater harvesting facilities to communities

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is donating rainwater harvesting facilities to several local government units so that communities can harness rainwater as an alternate source of water for non-domestic use.

Maynilad has turned over six units of 1,500-liter-capacity rainwater harvesting facilities to the cities of Malabon, Manila, and Pasay in Metro Manila; Bacoor in Cavite; and the municipalities of Teresa and Morong in Rizal.

The donation is in line with Maynilad’s effort to empower local communities in arming themselves against the possible impact of El Niño on water supply availability. Harvested rainwater, when stored properly through these facilities, can be utilized for non-potable purposes, such as watering plants and flushing toilets.

By drawing water from this alternate source, customers can help to minimize withdrawals from the distribution system, enabling Maynilad to better manage network pressure and meet water requirements especially during peak demand hours.

“This is a sustainable solution during times of increased water demand. By harnessing rainwater, we are not just conserving resources but ensuring communities have access to water, even during challenging seasons like El Niño,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

To fully utilize the collected rainwater, Maynilad is also installing vertical garden frames along with the donated rainwater harvesting facilities so that the recipient communities can also grow vegetables. The company conducts workshops to equip the vertical garden beneficiaries with basic knowledge on urban gardening.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon all in Metro Manila; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.