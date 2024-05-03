Marcos cites important role of journalists

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on World Press Freedom Day that journalists play a crucial role in presenting truthful and unbiased reports to the public.

In a social media post late Friday evening, Marcos lauded the journalists for their unwavering dedication to truth in giving factual news.

“In Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines), we celebrate our journalists for their courage in conveying unbiased reports. We rely on them to continue being the stalwarts of truth and transparency,” Marcos wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Marcos emphasized the pivotal role journalists play in upholding democracy, referring to them as the “fourth pillar” of the country. He stressed that their commitment to delivering accurate information serves as a bulwark against misinformation and fake news.

“Their words serve as our strongest defense against misinformation and fake news. Now, more than ever, their commitment to their work is crucial,” Marcos said.

The President’s remarks came at a time when press freedom and journalistic integrity are under scrutiny in the Philippines.

Latest data from the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines showed that there have been 135 attacks and threats against people who work in the media from 1 July 2022 to 30 April 2024.

The report also said that three radio personalities had died: Rey Blanco, Percy Lapid and Cresencio Bundoquin.