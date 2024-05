SNAPS

Labor groups stage protest

LOOK: Militant group Migrante and OFWs stage a protest in front of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) office in Mandaluyong City on Friday, 3 May 2024, to call for the immediate release of their AKSYON Fund estimated at P1.2 billion. Protesters also complained about the numerous requirements being asked of distressed OFWs despite all documents were supposedly in the DMW database. | via Analy Labor