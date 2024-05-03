Elasto Painters grab quarters seat

Rain or Shine celebrated the return of big man Keith Datu with a formal entry into the playoffs after blowing out downward spiraling NLEX, 120-104, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup on Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Elasto Painters emerged from a two-week break energized as they set the tone in the one-sided affair early for a rebound victory to close their elimination round campaign with a 6-5 win-loss record.

“The positive energy, we’ve seen it in practice. We had a two-week break that really helped us a lot. We got ourselves in shape to sustain our quickness,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said of the bounce back win following a sorry loss to Magnolia on 20 April in Tiaong, Quezon.

“It also helped that we made our threes. If we hit our treys we have a better chance of winning,” Guiao added after his team sank 14-of-35 from the outside.

Veteran Beau Belgan continued with his scoring romp leading five other Rain or Shine players in double figures with 18 points while Santi Santillan chipped in 17 markers with nine rebounds and five assists.

Shaun Ildefonso scored 14 points punctuated by a slamdunk with 23 seconds left followed by his version of his father PBA great Danny Ildefonso’s signature ‘raise the roof’ celebration. Gian Mamuyac and Andrei Caracut added 12 markers each for the Elasto Painters.

Datu made a comeback after missing seven games due to a right knee injury and finished with six markers.

Rain or Shine shot 53 percent from the field and got 56 points off its bench as it handed the Road Warriors their fourth straight defeat and spoiled the return of Robert Bolick.

The Elasto Painters were in full control after creating a 95-69 separation late in the third quarter.

Bolick had 38 points on 15-of-22 shooting clip while Tony Semerad had 18 for NLEX, which slid to a 5-5 card.

Box scores:

RAIN OR SHINE (120) --- Belga 18, Santillan 17, Clarito 15, Ildefonso 14, Caracut 12, Mamuyac 12, Asistio 7, Datu 6, Nocum 6, Borboran 5, Concepcion 3, Demusis 3, Norwood 2, Belo 0, Paredes 0

NLEX (104) –-- Bolick 38, Semerad 18, Rodger 9, Valdez 9, Nieto 8, Fajardo 6, Anthony 6, Nermal 6, Miranda 2, Amer 2, Pascual 0, Herndon 0, Marcelo 0

Quarters: 30-23, 62-43, 97-74, 120-104