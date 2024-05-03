DOJ victorious on conviction of Cornejo, others on illegal detention charges

"Beacon of hope for victims of injustice."

This, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) scored another victory following the conviction of Deniece Millinette Cornejo, Cedric Cua Lee, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Palma Raz, Jr. for the crime of serious illegal detention with ransom filed by movie actor and TV host Ferdinand "Vhong" Navarro.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla lauded Antipolo City Prosecutor Mari Elvira Herrera, Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Hazel Decena-Valdez, and Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas for the successful prosecution of the case.

In a 94-page Judgment dated 02 May 2024, Presiding Judge Mariam Bien of the Taguig City Regional Trial Court-Branch 153, found Cornejo and others guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the crime of serious illegal detention with ransom and sentenced them the penalty of Reclusion Perpetua.

The Court did not believe the accused's defense that they performed a citizen's arrest on Vhong Navarro after the latter supposedly attempted to rape Cornejo in the condominium unit.

"No less than the Supreme Court found credence on Cornejo's story of rape," the Court noted.

During the promulgation of the Decision, only accused Deniece Cornejo and Ferdinand Guerrero were present.

The Court immediately canceled the bail posted for their provisional liberty and ordered them committed to jail.

On the other hand, the Court issued warrants for the arrest of accused Cedric Lee and Simeon Palma Raz who were both not in court.

It can be recalled that in 2014, the DOJ through this prosecution panel charged the accused for conspiring to detain Vhong Navarro in a condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, and while being deprived of his liberty, the accused inflicted serious physical injuries and threatened to kill the victim and demanded money as a condition for his release.

"This conviction is a testament of the hardwork and dedication of our prosecutors that the DOJ will always serve as a beacon of hope for victims of injustice, reaffirming our commitment to the people that justice will be enforced to or against anyone regardless of social status, fame, power or wealth," Sec. Remulla underscored.