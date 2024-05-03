DMCI tops off Allegra Garden Place’s Soraya building

Allegra is situated near pivotal roads such as Shaw Boulevard and C-5, making access to Mandaluyong, Quezon City, and Taguig much easier. The Pasig City-based condominium offers a variety of units, including studio types to three-bedroom units, prioritizing the interests of its residents.

On top of that is the affordable price for its units, ranging from P4.6 million to P13.3 million according to its website. These are suitable for homeowners, from starting families to working professionals who want to be closer to their working areas.

The condominium units range from 30 to 83 square meters. Utilities are already provided, with most of its fixtures having a two-year warranty.

Aside from accessibility to particular districts, the DMCI condominium also boasts resort-style amenities including swimming pools, game areas, a bar, a gym, and even a Sky Lounge, giving access to the beautiful scenery around the area.

Allegra Garden Place is one of the developments of DMCI Homes, the country’s first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio City, Boracay, and Davao City. Each of its properties is built with world-standard craftsmanship borne from D.M. Consunji Inc.’s over 60 years of expertise in the construction and development industry.