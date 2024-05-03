Dangerous hit index expected in 33 areas

A dangerous heat index is predicted to prevail in thirty-three localities on Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

A scorching temperature of 48°C is expected in Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Appari in Cagayan, followed by Iba in Zambales, Cuyo in Palawan, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur, Dumangas in Iloilo, and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur with a highest temperature of 45°C.

Meanwhile, five areas are to have 44°C: Tugegarao City in Cagayan, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan, and Roxas City in Capiz.

On the other hand, an init factor of 43°C is expected in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Mariano Marcos State University in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Casiguran in Aurora, Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Coron in Palawan, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes, Masbate City in Masbate, La Granja in La Carlota Negros Occidental, and Cotabato in Maguindanao and 42°C in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, Sinait in Ilocos Sur, Bacnotan in La Union, Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Clark Airport in Pampanga, Baler (Radar) in Aurora, Sangley Point in Cavite, Infanta in Quezon, Mabusao in Capiz, Iloilo City, Catarman in Northern Samar, and Catbalogan in Samar.

The lowest heat indexes of 28°C and 29°C are estimated to be felt in Baguio City and La Trinidad in Benguet, respectively.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that PAGASA identifies into four effect-based classifications: caution (27°C to 32°C), extreme caution (33°C to 41°C), danger (42°C to 51°C), and extreme danger (52°C and beyond).

The effect-based danger classification effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Hence, the public is encouraged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat's possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.