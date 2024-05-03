Car fooling

What could be more spectacular in a car race than the speeding cars and drivers?

Vying for the spectators’ attention at the IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, USA last 28 April was “Georgina,” who was almost run over by one driver.

The mannequin that was hanging from a pedestrian overhang fell onto the racetrack and a zooming car’s wheels rolled over its wrist. Fortunately, it didn’t cause a crash.

Georgina had “her” brief brush with fame as a result of the racetrack mishap, at the expense of a giant sculpture of a spider, another spectacle at the circuit.

In Santa Fe Springs, California, a car entered the carpool lane by crossing a double line. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled the driver over and added a carpool violation to the traffic citation despite there being another passenger in the front seat.

The officer did not buy the claim of the driver that he was in a carpool as his passenger, wearing a hoodie and sunglasses, was obviously a mannequin.