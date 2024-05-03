BI arrests American wanted for criminal charges

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Friday afternoon the arrest of an American national who is wanted by federal authorities in Texas for a criminal offense.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as Myklr Aphrodite, 43, who was arrested on Thursday, 2 May along Roxas Boulevard in Ermita, Manila, by the operatives of BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU).

Tansingco stated that Aphrodite was apprehended based on a mission order issued due to the request of the US Embassy in Manila, where the embassy asked the BI for assistance in tracking down and apprehending the fugitive.

Aphrodite is the subject of an active arrest warrant that was issued by a US district court in McLennan County, Texas, in December of last year, according to US authorities.

The suspect was reportedly charged before the said court with unlawful use of criminal instruments in violation of the Texas penal code.

Aphrodite was accused of committing a crime under the said penal code when someone had a mechanical security device or criminal instrument in their possession with the intention of using it to conduct a crime.

Tansingco also said that Aphrodite will be placed on the BI blacklist and prohibited from re-entering the Philippines, just like all other international fugitives apprehended by the Bureau.

Currently, the American fugitive is detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending his deportation proceedings.