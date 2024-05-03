Beyond the sea

2GO, the Philippines’ largest integrated transportation and logistics provider, announced its strong commitment to raise the bar further for local sea travel experience.

“The MV Masigla represents our common vision for the Philippines where we aspire for more vibrant communities and thriving industries. We continue to invest and become a catalyst towards the realization of this goal and today, reflecting this commitment by providing our passengers with cruise-like amenities that elevate sea travel while remaining affordable for the Filipino,” shares Frederic DyBuncio, 2GO president and CEO.

Exciting developments ahead are expected from MV Masigla’s high trade commerce Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan, Manila routes, as these cities remain attractive for local and foreign tourists alike.

With upgraded facilities and amenities, local sea travel is now a fun and unforgettable journey. Spacious cabins to menu options for a great dining experience are available to passengers.

Even pasalubong shopping for late purchases is easily within reach with Watson, Miniso and Kultura shops onboard.

This ship also comes with a clinic to ensure passenger safety and well-being. The ship is designed to pamper passengers and make their voyage truly exceptional when they are aboard a floating mall and hotel on the sea, a first of its kind in the country.

The launch of the MV Masigla aligns with 2GO’s larger mission to foster greater accessibility and connectivity for passengers and businesses.

MV 2GO Masigla’s operations help connect goods reach various ports such as Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan and Manila 50 percent faster than traditional freighters.

Swift turnaround times enable businesses to expedite their supply chains and meet their commitments with confidence.

This faster flow of passengers and goods will help enable dynamic growth and a thriving economy as 2GO continues to invest and develop innovative solutions for travel and logistics.