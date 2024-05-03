Recently, we celebrated Labor Day, also known as “Araw ng mga Manggagawa.”

As always, it was declared a holiday, which most of us took advantage of by getting a much-needed break and recharging ourselves by resting at home. There noticeably was no “LaBoracay” this year as the holiday did not coincide with a long weekend.

In parts of the Metro, some groups took advantage of the day to unite in a collective effort, voicing concerns and advocating for change, addressing workers’ issues such as the minimum wage, working conditions, work hours, employees’ benefits, and highlighting new challenges faced by workers. This was all fine, as it was their right to do so, as long as it was done peacefully and without causing harm to others and property damage.

I am certain many of us appreciate the fact that there is no work on Labor Day. However, knowing something about its history and significance may deepen our appreciation. So, allow me to share with you what I have gathered from my research.

The history of Labor Day in the Philippines dates back to 2 February 1902 with the establishment of the Union Obrero Democratica de Filipinas (UODF), previously known as the Union Obrera Democratica, by Isabelo de los Reyes and Herminigildo Cruz. This union advocated for the rights of the Filipino working class during the American occupation by mobilizing thousands of workers to demand better working conditions and fair treatment from their employers.

This important event marked a significant milestone in the labor movement’s history. It led to the recognition of workers’ rights and, for the first time, the establishment of labor and social legislation in our country.

Originating from the first Labor Day commemoration on 1 May 1903, organized by the UODF, this day continues to symbolize the fight of the common tao for improved working conditions and equal treatment. Ten years after the initial inaugural protests, the first Labor Day celebration took place on 1 May 1913.

Over the years, Labor Day has become a significant occasion for workers and their call for workers’ rights and solidarity movements in the Philippines. It has provided a consistent platform and occasion to bring forth ongoing and new challenges faced by the labor force and to push for stronger reforms that further promote social justice.

At the end of 2023, the number of people in the workforce stood at 50.5 million, while the total population was recorded at 117.3 million. While not the majority, almost half of the population are workers, myself included. While only 50.5 million directly benefited from improved working conditions and stronger workers’ rights, those not working are the ones actually being provided for by those who do. So, effectively, the entire population, all 117.3 million, enjoys the rights fought for by the UODF.

While it is great to go to the beach, watch movies at home, or sleep the entire day on Labor Day, it would not hurt to also commemorate in your own way the hardships the Filipino workers have endured, the sacrifices made, and the concessions attained through collective action. May we reflect on how much our workers have overcome and appreciate the rights and benefits we are today enjoying because of this united effort in the past which continues through the years.

Our reflections should lead us to realize that the struggles and improvements in the labor sector are never finished and must advance. Times are changing, and so are the needs of workers, their families, and our country itself.

In moving forward, keep in mind how it all started, what the labor struggle has contributed to, and how we can further improve the lives of all Filipino workers in our country and overseas.

May we continue to commemorate Labor Day.

Mabuhay any lahat ng mga Manggagawang Pilipino!