Angat water still sufficient, says MWSS

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) remains confident that Angat Dam will sufficiently meet local demands amid the continued decline in its reservoir water level (RWL) due to the lack of rain during these dry seasons.

Data from the weather bureau PAGASA showed that as of 8 a.m. on Friday, its RWL was at 186.86 meters, 25.14 meters short of its normal high WL of 212.00 meters. It was also 0.73 meters lower than its rule curve elevation of 186.13 meters.

“The upper and lower rule curves are the bases for [operation] that within that elevation can be determined if the water supply is still sufficient,” MWSS spokesperson, Engr. Patrick Dizon told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“So we have an adapted upper rule elevation. Right now, we are close to the lower rule curve, but what we are monitoring is the minimum operating level of 180 meters, because that is the minimum needed to supply both domestic and irrigation requirements,” he added.

Dizon said that despite Angat Dam nearing the rule curve, its RWL is enough to meet the requirements of domestic water supply.

“Right now, the requirement of our domestic water supply is still being supplied, and also considering if you compare the allocation of the National Irrigation Administration for last month, which was around 30 plus cubic meters per second (cms), now it is only at 24 cms. So it’s quite low,” he said.

Despite the continued decline, Dizon said the downtrend in the dam’s RWL is something the public must be alarmed about, as what is being avoided is reaching its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

If this is reached, Dizon said the water supply for irrigation will be minimized, noting that domestic supply will be prioritized.

“Also, based on our water code of the Philippines, which is what we follow in operating Angat Dam when our elevation in the reservoir is at 180 meters, the priority will be given to domestic water supply,” he said.

Moreover, Dizon is optimistic that Angat Dam’s RWL will not reach its critical level at 160 meters.

“Based on our forecast, from June to December, that’s the rainy season. As per PAGASA, we are now transitioning to La Niña. Hopefully, we will have rains during these months to replenish our reservoir,” he added.

Located in Norzagaray, Bulacan, the Angat Dam supplies raw water to the majority of Metro Manila areas and irrigates about 28,000 hectares of farmland in Bulacan and Pampanga.