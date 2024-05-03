Alvarez to face House panel over seditious remarks vs Marcos

Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez will face the consequences of his actions following a House panel's announcement that it will carry on with the ethics case filed against the solon, which alleges, among others, his "seditious" remarks against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

House Committee on Ethics and Privileges vice chairperson Raul Angelo Bongalon said the panel, which held its initial deliberation on Thursday, has acquired jurisdiction over a complaint filed by Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy against Alvarez.

"The committee was able to determine that the complaint is sufficient in form and in substance, and therefore, the case against Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez will proceed," Bongalon said.

According to the lawmaker, the complaint includes Alvarez's alleged continued unjustified absences, his libelous remarks against fellow government officials, and his seditious remarks against Marcos, which drew flak from his peers in the House of Representatives.

Bongalon also disclosed that the complaint alleges "circumstances that constitute disorderly behavior and violation of the Code of Conduct of the House of Representatives, also violations of different laws like the Revised Penal Code."

Alvarez, however, said he would submit "to the best judgment of the House Ethics Committee."

Alvarez recently grabbed headlines for urging the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw support from their commander-in-chief, Marcos, to stave off a potential war between the Philippines and China, which has been embroiled in a maritime confrontation over the hotly contested West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He, however, took accountability for his fierce remarks, saying he only made it out of his love for the country but remained firm it was not akin to being seditious, taking into account that he wanted it executed peacefully and in an orderly manner.

Alvarez's controversial pronouncement came on the heels of the supposed Duterte-Xi "gentleman's agreement," purportedly refraining the Philippines from constructing and repairing the country's military outpost BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

Alvarez is a known close ally of the former president.

Duterte had denied having a secret pact with China but admitted agreeing to maintain a status quo in the contested waterway, in which no armed patrols would be seen moving in the area to avoid tension and war.

Former Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) president Domingo Cayosa said Alvarez's call could be considered an act of treason, and he could face charges of violation of the Anti-Terrorism Law for causing "confusion, fear and terror" among the public.