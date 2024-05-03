All set for Benilde Fun Run

The stage is set as College of Saint Benilde holds its Benilde Fun Run 2024, a fund-raising event aimed to support the scholars of the school.

The event is organized in line with the commitment of the institution for more accessible Benildean-Lasallian education to learners from diverse backgrounds.

Registration is ongoing and will be open until Friday, 10 May 2024. Pets are also welcome to join in the event that coincides with the 35th anniversary celebration of Saint Benilde.

Registration starts at P1,000 for 3k, P1,100 for 5k, and P1,200 for 10k. The race kit includes a singlet, bib and timing chip.

The gun start will commence at 4:55 a.m. and all finishers will receive a medal. Cash prizes will also be granted to the top three finishers per category in this event that is held in partnership with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Alumni Association.

All proceeds will benefit the scholars of the Benildean Hope Grant (BHG), which is a financial assistance in the form of full tuition and fees subsidy provided to the marginalized youth.

BHG is awarded to all qualified freshmen applicants endorsed by the college’s accredited partners, to include government agencies, non-government organizations, and people’s organizations.

For more information, email podo.events@benilde.edu.ph.