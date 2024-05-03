700K workers receive assistance from DOLE on Labor Day

About 700,000 workers received emergency employment and livelihood assistance amounting to over P4 billion from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Labor Day, 1 May.

Under DOLE's "Tulon Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD)" Program, 673,480 workers provided with emergency received salaries of over P3.377 billion.

Among the beneficiaries were 200 decommissioned combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) from different municipalities in Basilan.

They were employed for 30 days and each received wages amounting to P10,080.

They were also provided with personal protective equipment and micro-insurance during their temporary employment.

The assistance is part of the initiative to strengthen intergovernmental labor relations between the DOLE and the Ministry of Labor and Employment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Meanwhile, under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program or Kabuhayan Program, 35,598 beneficiaries received livelihood assistance of over P706 million.

Through the program, beneficiaries who want to start, enhance, or restore their livelihood are provided with working capital in the form of raw materials, equipment, tools, and common service facilities.

They are also provided with personal protective equipment, micro-insurance, seminars on basic occupational safety and health emergency first-aid, and training on productivity and entrepreneurship to ensure the sustainability of their livelihood undertakings.

The nationwide distribution of TUPAD wages and livelihood assistance is part of this year's Labor Day celebration recognizing the economic contribution of informal sector workers and the importance of reducing their vulnerability to risks through income opportunities, such as temporary wage employment or entrepreneurship.