248 vehicles apprehended in 'stiffer' anti-colorum drive

A total of 248 motor vehicles were apprehended as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) intensified its campaign against colorum vehicles and enforcement of traffic regulations across the country for April.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, lauded all regional directors for their active support in the government's campaign against colorum vehicles.

“Our aggressive operation is also in line with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to further intensify the drive for road safety, especially this month of May which was declared as Road Safety Month,” Mendoza said.

Based on collated data from all regions, Mendoza said a total of 84 vans were apprehended, mostly during anti-colorum operations wherein vans are being used for public transportation even without the necessary permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

A total of 20 trucks, 12 passenger jeepneys, and 10 buses were also apprehended. On the other hand, a total of 93 motorcycles were apprehended for various offenses.

Mendoza said the month-long operation in April resulted in 57 motor vehicles being impounded for serious offenses, including using motor vehicles for public transport without necessary permits.

Based on the LTO data, Calabarzon has the most number of apprehensions with a total of 101.

“We will continue our campaign in order to send a message to the operators and drivers of colorum vehicles that we will not stop until they are held accountable for their illegal operations,” Mendoza said.

“This is also our contribution to the government’s continuous efforts to ensure the safety of all road users,” he added.

Mendoza then urged the public to report the operation of colorum vehicles to the LTO, as well as other traffic rules and regulations in order to implement discipline and courtesy on the roads.