100 caregivers to be deployed in South Korea

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday said it will launch a pilot project to recruit 100 caregivers under the Employment Permit System (EPS) between the Philippines and the Republic of South Korea.

The DMW said the project aims to expand bilateral labor ties between the two countries and assess the feasibility of a larger caregiver deployment plan between the two countries.

The project is set to directly benefit Korean families who need help caring for children, including infants, or who have pregnant women, single parents, or dual-income couples.

Qualified caregivers will assist with childcare, daily tasks like cleaning and laundry, and support for pregnant women. It will also open up new job opportunities for qualified Filipino caregivers.

Prospective caregivers must present their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority NC II Caregiving Certificate.

They should also be between 24 and 38 years old.

Selected applicants will undergo comprehensive medical, psychological, language, and physical tests.

They will receive pre-departure and post-arrival training sessions. Prospective Korean families will also attend the orientation sessions.

Registration starts 9 May until 10 May.

The Philippines is the first country to enter into a bilateral labor Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea under the aegis of the Employment Permit System, which began in 2004.

The two nations recently celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations.