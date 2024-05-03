100 caregivers for deployment to SoKor

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday said it is launching a pilot project to recruit 100 caregivers under the Employment Permit System (EPS) between the Philippines and South Korea.

The DMW said the project aims to expand bilateral labor ties between the two countries and assess the feasibility of a larger caregiver deployment plan.

The project is set to directly benefit Korean families who need help caring for their children, including infants, or who have pregnant women, single parents, or dual-income couples.

Qualified caregivers will assist with childcare, daily tasks like cleaning and laundry, and support for pregnant women. This will open new job opportunities for qualified Filipino caregivers.

Prospective caregivers must present their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority NC II Caregiving Certificate. They should also be between 24 and 38 years old.

Selected applicants will undergo comprehensive medical, psychological, language, and physical tests.

They will receive pre-departure and post-arrival training sessions. Prospective Korean families will also attend the orientation sessions. Registration is from 9 to 10 May.