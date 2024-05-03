10 in Cabanatuan copper theft collared

CABANATUAN CITY — Police here arrested 10 suspects on Thursday for allegedly stealing 700 meters of copper cable from a critical infrastructure owned by the Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Company, according to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3) director P/Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr.

The stolen cable, valued at P600,000, was being cut underneath a manhole in Barangay Quezon District when the suspects were apprehended by a joint team from the Cabanatuan City Police Station and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases Mond, Gelo, Ger, Son, Juls, Nante, Jax, Rap, Lon, and EJ, are residents of Quezon City and Caloocan City and mostly work as drivers and helpers. Another suspect, Elmer, remained at large.

“This successful interception highlights the crucial role of community vigilance and collaboration in combating organized crime and protecting essential public assets,” Hidalgo said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways–Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office has completed the construction of a new one-story, two-classroom building for Samon Elementary School in Cabanatuan City.

District Engineer Elpidio Y. Trinidad said the new building addresses a critical need for additional learning spaces at the school, which currently accommodates 230 students.