UCFC taps Spanish coach

United City FC (UCFC) will look to beef up its Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign after signing up Spanish strategist Ramon Tribulietx as the club’s new head coach this season.

The 51-year-old Tribulietx was announced as the club’s new mentor last Wednesday on their website to replace Romanian coach Marian Mihail, who reportedly stepped down.

“Yes, our new coach is Ramon Tribulietx from Spain and he should get us back on track after a rocky start,” UCFC president Eric Gottschalk told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Tribulietx, who led Auckland City FC to a bronze medal in the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup, expressed his eagerness to be part of the club’s quest to winning this year’s league title.

“I’m really looking forward to joining United City FC and the Philippine League. The main aim is to make sure that United City FC becomes a competitive football team and to make sure that the team becomes good on the ball and controls the games with the ball,” Tribulietx said.

“This is, at the end of the day, about winning. So that will be my task for the next few weeks.”

UCFC sits at seventh place in the PFL table with six points behind a 2-0-1 win-draw-loss record and a +3 goal difference.

Tribulietx’s experience will be a vital piece in the club’s campaign this year.