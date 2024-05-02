Playful summer weaves

The summer season is a moment of fun and carefree enjoyment: a spirit that is captured by Loewe Paula’s Ibiza, the collection inspired by the iconic Paula’s boutique, which became synonymous with the counter-cultural movement in the 1970s, and an expression of island life.

The new iteration of Loewe Paula’s Ibiza deploys a playful wardrobe charged with vibrant energy and suited for summer occasions both in the city or on holiday, for music festivals and summer strolls around town with Loewe’s unmistakable sense of ease, and distinctive craft.

In womenswear, a sense of fluid femininity and spontaneity comes forward with a graphic edge: archive scarf prints swarming on dresses and shirts. Crop tops mismatched with asymmetrically hemmed ruffle miniskirts add movement. Prints carry over on loose men’s shirts and bottoms, but it is striped on oversized tops and baggy, west-coast style shorts that take centerstage in menswear. The collection features the dizzying, hyper-colored prints of artist Douglas Abraham, whose abstract dice, teddy bear, and planet motifs are applied to T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, and swimwear.