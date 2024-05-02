Playful summer weaves

The summer season is a moment of fun and carefree enjoyment: a spirit that is captured by Loewe Paula’s Ibiza, the collection inspired by the iconic Paula’s boutique, which became synonymous with the counter-cultural movement in the 1970s, and an expression of island life.
The new iteration of Loewe Paula’s Ibiza deploys a playful wardrobe charged with vibrant energy and suited for summer occasions both in the city or on holiday, for music festivals and summer strolls around town with Loewe’s unmistakable sense of ease, and distinctive craft.
In womenswear, a sense of fluid femininity and spontaneity comes forward with a graphic edge: archive scarf prints swarming on dresses and shirts. Crop tops mismatched with asymmetrically hemmed ruffle miniskirts add movement. Prints carry over on loose men’s shirts and bottoms, but it is striped on oversized tops and baggy, west-coast style shorts that take centerstage in menswear. The collection features the dizzying, hyper-colored prints of artist Douglas Abraham, whose abstract dice, teddy bear, and planet motifs are applied to T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, and swimwear.
Bags explore Loewe’s signature basketry with a new woven raffia version of the iconic Puzzle and Puzzle Fold tote, as well as the Font tote and Iraca Basket in new colors. The woven raffia version of the Puzzle includes graphic stripes designed to follow the cuts of the bag, making it vary in color, and creating a unique version of the Puzzle, in design and pattern. Leather is the protagonist of the season, with the addition of the new Flamenco Bucket, a day-to-night bag made in mellow nappa lambskin. Leather accessories embellished with tropical fruits, mixed raffia, and leather pouches inspired by animals, wallets, and charms — a riff on Loewe’s characteristic playfulness. For adding a personalized touch to bags, the collection also includes a wide selection of colorful animal pins.
The shoes range from espadrilles, which are another exploration of natural fiber craftsmanship, to light sandals and foam slides with pebble detail in crystal and metallic effects. Biker boots in soft leather or brushed suede, which are also available for men, give a twist to the look. Low-cut lace-up or slip-on sneakers complete the skater-inspired men’s image, while the streamlined Sporty Mask crafted in acetate and distinctively wraparound, is the newest eyewear addition.
The accompanying visual portfolio, shot by Gray Sorrenti, features a cross-section of international musicians and creatives who bring Paula’s spirit alive.
For every basket bag sold, Loewe will donate to the local communities who hand weave them. The donation will help to provide university scholarships in Colombia, build a craft training school in Madagascar, and provide humanitarian relief following the 2023 earthquake in Morocco.