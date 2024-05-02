One lane of Kennon opens

BAGUIO CITY — One of the access ways to the province of Benguet and shortest national road leading to the Summer Capital is now open to motorists.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cordillera said that one lane of the Kennon Road at Camp 6, Tuba town has been opened.

DPWH Cordillera Project Engineer Alvin Dulnuan said this is to give way to the construction of the rock shed that will protect motorists and residents passing at the landslide-prone area.

According to Dulnuan, they will implement an alternate traffic flow for the motorists traversing downward and motorists going up.

He said only light vehicles can enter Kennon Road.

The engineer explained that the rock shed project is taking longer to finish because of the landslides and unstable grounds caused by typhoons and strong rains last year.