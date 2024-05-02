Nat’l team standouts banner Subic triathlon

National standouts are set to compete in this year’s Subic Bay International Triathlon at the Subic Bay Freeport from 4 to 5 May.

Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Ramon Marchan said in a radio interview that this tournament will help them hone their athletes for future tournaments as around 500 triathletes from 16 countries will compete.

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalists John Chicano, Fer Casares, Kira Ellis and Kim Mangrobang will banner the Philippines in the tournament with SEA Games silver medalist Raven Alcoseba also in the mix.

“They’re always after points as well. It is important for us to rack up points for the world rankings,” Marchan said.

“This is for them to sharpen up since the SEA Games will be next year.”

The 32nd SEA Games saw the Philippines top the endurance races after a 3-2-1 gold-silver-bronze medal haul.