Maynilad vows no service interruption

Maynilad Water Services Inc. has assured the public there will be no service interruptions at the current allocation of raw water from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

In a statement, Maynilad thanked the DENR and NWRB for maintaining its raw water allocation of 50 cubic meters per second (CMS) for the period of 1 to 15 May, saying that it is badly needed given the increasing water demand due to the high heat index.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) earlier asked the NWRB to retain its 50 CMS allocation from Angat Dam, which serves as the primary water source for Metro Manila, the nearby province of Rizal, and portions of Cavite and Bulacan.

Maynilad said that at 50 CMS, there will be no service interruptions within the west concession area, except for scheduled and emergency maintenance activities.

It, however, cautioned that the increasing water demand could lead to lower network pressure despite the sustained allocation, unless consumers worked together to manage their water consumption.