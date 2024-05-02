Esteban tips hat off to Catantan

Maxine Esteban, who now represents Ivory Coast, was one of the happiest people upon learning of Samantha Catantan’s qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catantan got her spot after a thrilling 15-14 win over Sofiya Aktayeva of Kazakhstan in the women’s foil final of the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier over the weekend in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

“It fills my heart with happiness to see Sam qualify for the Olympics. Congratulations to her,” Esteban said in an online conversation with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Philippine fencing belongs to the world’s biggest stage.”

Currently, Catantan is back in Pennsylvania for her final exams at Penn State University.

She is expected to be back in the country on 19 May to jumpstart her final preparations for the Olympics.

At one point in time, both Catantan and Esteban formed a formidable duo in Philippine fencing.

While Esteban had to change countries after being removed from the national team, she bore no grudges against Catantan as both fencers reached the pinnacle of sports despite doing it under different circumstances.

Esteban made the Olympic grade as the top African fencer after collecting qualification points earned from joining various tournaments.

Esteban said this is a win for Philippine fencing overall.

Catantan is the first Filipino female fencer to get into the Summer Games and the third fencer overall to qualify after Percival Alger in 1988 in Seoul and current Philippine Sports commissioner Walter Torres in 1992 in Barcelona.

“I just want to stress two things. First, let’s not just celebrate Sam’s feat, let’s also celebrate her journey,” Esteban said.

“Filipino fencers work so hard to achieve their biggest dreams and qualifying for the Olympics is really just the tip of the iceberg. What people don’t see is the hard work that goes with it.”

With Catantan joining the growing Philippine delegation for the Paris Games, Esteban said the real battle has only just begun.

“Let us not stop cheering for Sam and our Olympians. Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena and many others have proven that the Filipino athlete belongs up there with the world’s best. And we must have that audacity to believe that, too. Let’s cheer them on in Paris as well,” Esteban said.

“Qualifying for the Olympics isn’t the end of the story. It’s just the beginning.”