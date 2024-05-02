DoJ eases filing of survivorship claims

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has made the filing of survivorship claims for the families of deceased prosecutors easier.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday said the streamlined procedures would “truly help the surviving spouse or dependent children of a deceased prosecutor, as they would be armed with the knowhow to process their benefits.”

“No amount of money will ever be enough to pay for the priceless service our dearly departed prosecutors have rendered to the country in order to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the efficient administration of justice,” Remulla said.

“Their remaining loved ones have sacrificed so much for the welfare of the Filipino people by sharing with society the time and life of our deceased prosecutors, hence, it must be the state’s obligation to ensure their loved ones are well taken care of and given a bright future,” he said.

According to Department Circular No. 038, series of 2023, survivorship claims may only be filed by the legitimate surviving spouses and dependent children of qualified prosecutors, or the legal guardian or duly authorized representative of the qualified beneficiaries pursuant to the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 11643.