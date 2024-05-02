Bong Go warns ‘jedi,’ ‘padawan’ doctors in pharma probe

An alternate universe of the Galactic Empire, sci-fi movie Star Wars’ fictional world, seems to have emerged with its supernatural characters “Jedis” and “Padawans” wearing a doctor’s frock this time and arousing suspicion of conflict of interest in the exercise of their medical profession.

Senator Bong Go, however, will have none of such unethical practice and showed that he is ready to deal with them during the Senate Committee on Health’s investigation into alleged lavish incentives to doctors by Bell-Kenz Pharma in return for prescribing its medicines.

“We were alarmed with recent reports involving a pharmaceutical company which is allegedly engaged in marketing operations where favored doctors, some of them allegedly owning some shares in the company, prescribe and aggressively encourage patients to buy prescription medicines distributed by the company,” Go said at the hearing of the panel he chairs last 30 April.

Given recent allegations of unethical practices involving some doctors, Go stressed on troubling reports that vacations, luxury items, and even expensive vehicles are just some of the incentives that Bell-Kenz Pharma allegedly gives doctors as part of its marketing strategy.

During the hearing, Senators Jinggoy Estrada, JV Ejercito, and Senator Raffy Tulfo raised their concerns and presented evidence of potential conflicts of interest, including a list of doctors referred to as “Jedis” and “Padawans” and checks issued to doctors.

The CEO of Bell-Kenz Pharma, Luis Go, who is not related to the senator, refuted claims of being involved in a multi-level marketing scheme, despite acknowledging that it provided incentives like foreign trips, further education, and clinic equipment to doctors prescribing their brand. He clarified that the incentives were part of ongoing medical education and support for the doctors, denying any distribution of cash or luxury cars.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed Bell-Kenz’s compliance with safety standards, yet the overarching issue of ethical practices remained at the forefront.

“The PRC (Professional Regulation Commission) stated earlier — there may be conflict of interest. Kaya dapat po imbestigahan ito ng PRC, FDA, PCC... Philippine Competition Commission, SEC.... Securities and Exchange Commission, and DoH (Department of Health). Dapat po’y managot ang dapat managot dito,” Go said.

“It’s not bad to do business. But based on reports, this seems to be different. If it’s networking or pyramiding. When it’s mixed with business, health is in danger. That’s dangerous, it endangers health,” he stated.

He further criticized the system that encourages doctors to invest in pharmaceutical companies, potentially influencing their medical advice.

“Doctors are being enticed to invest with you, to prescribe your medicine in exchange for commission and rewards like plane tickets, luxury watches and cars. I heard that you give away BMW. That’s bad for doctors who can afford to buy BMW but have nothing to do with this. They are suspected,” Go added.

The senator underscored the necessity of prioritizing patient health, especially that of the poor and indigents who can barely afford medications, over profits. He addressed the effectiveness and pricing of the pharmaceuticals in question.

“It’s unacceptable if there is conflict of interest and violation of ethical standards in medical profession of this practice because the life of fellow Filipinos are at stake here. Patients lose choice except to follow the prescription even if the medicine is expensive. There’s nothing wrong with earning but not at the expense of people’s health,” asserted the senator.

Go then called for comprehensive legislative reforms to ensure that the pharmaceutical industry operates within strict ethical and legal boundaries. He emphasized the need for a proactive rather than reactive approach from government agencies.

“First, we will study the possibility of amending the Generics Act to impose stricter penalties to those who do not follow or implement its provisions,” said Go.

Further, he discussed the necessity of enacting a law similar to the United States’ Stark Law.