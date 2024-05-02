Arwind eyeing 2025 comeback

Arwind Santos’ playing days are far from over.

In fact, he is looking at a return to action by next year.

The nine-time league champion hinted at a comeback after San Miguel Beer retired his No. 29 jersey Wednesday during the halftime of the Beermen’s game against Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup last Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“Having my jersey retired is a big thing for me but it doesn’t mean that I won’t be playing anymore. It’s just my jersey that was retired,” the 42-year-old former PBA Most Valuable Player said.

However, in what league or team remains uncertain.

“My passion, my love for basketball is still there. Any time, we can’t say I might return to playing. I just don’t know where,” he said.

“I plan to return next year. I’m taking advantage of getting some family time in the meantime, taking care of my business and sharing my basketball knowledge with the youth through my basketball clinic.”

The two-time Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP last played in the PBA for NorthPort from 2021 to 2023 after getting traded by San Miguel following a 12-season stint where he helped the franchise win nine titles.

He became an unrestricted free agent in August last year and joined Pampanga where he led the Giant Lanterns to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League throne.

There were plans to have Santos play for the Beermen on the day of his jersey retirement but it didn’t push through.

“I was supposed to play. But it’s a bit complicated. I didn’t really bother to know the reasons, but I understand that it’s going to be complicated since I would need to have a contract or get a trade and the likes,” he said.

“But what’s important to me was (San Miguel’s) message that they will retire my jersey. For that, I’m truly grateful.”

Santos, the 2006 second overall draft by Air21 before being shipped to the Beermen in 2009, said he is open to joining San Miguel once again. But it would be a long, tedious process.

“I think NorthPort still has my rights. (San Miguel) was willing to have me play. I was supposed to play for them for a month, but the situation is complicated,” Santos said.

“But I accepted it and it’s enough for me to have my jersey retired.”