Antique food packs ‘fist fight’ settled — DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday said the tug-of-war over food packs distribution by the mayor and vice mayor of Tobias Fornier in Antique that led to a fist fight has been settled.

The DSWD regional director already reminded both officials to settle their differences since they share common constituents, DSWD spokesperson Assistance Secretary Irene Dumlao said at the agency’s weekly press briefing.

“What we want is for the mayor and vice mayor to talk so the request (for food packs) they will submit is only one because this request will cover their common constituents anyway. It’s nice if local officials talk,” Dumlao said.

She added that the DSWD has relief prepositioning agreement in every local government unit (LGU) that allows the agency to preposition food packs in warehouses in strategic locations in the country to speed up the delivery of aid during disasters or emergencies.

“Based on the guidelines of DSWD, it is the LGU, that’s clear, that will submit the request to DSWD for the provision of food packs and non-food items, and that is the basis of release (of the goods),” Dumlao explained.