2 kilos shabu seized in BARMM

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Four suspected illegal drug peddlers were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during a buy-bust operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and about two kilos of shabu worth P13.6 million were seized from them.

PDEA-BARMM Director Gil Cesario Castro said the buy-bust operation was conducted along Tamontaka 2 in Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday.

A similar buy-bust operation was also conducted in Barangay Biaba-Damag, Marawi City where they arrested another suspected illegal drug peddler and seized from him 1,000 grams of shabu worth P6.8 million on Tuesday, he said.

Castro identified the three suspects from the Maguindanao del Norte buy-bust operation as Kison Saggaan Sakili, also known as Kison and Rajib; Samsoden Kali Gandal, alias Sam and; Faisal Saripada Darapa.

Confiscated from them were one heat-sealed transparent plastic containing shabu weighing one kilo and worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money, two mobile phones, various identification cards, ATM cards, money transfer receipts, and one unit of mini Hummer-type jeep used in their illegal drug transactions.

Castro identified the arrested suspect in the Marawi City buy-bust operation as Alpatan Tomawis Abdulaziz, alias Casim of Barangay Lamin, Lumbayanague in Lanao del Sur.

Confiscated and recovered from Abdulaziz possession were 10 pieces of small knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu weighing more or less 1,000 grams and worth P6.8 million,

buy-bust money, one mobile phone, one piece of leatherette wallet and an identification card.

Meanwhile, in Sulu province, another suspected drug peddler was killed after he resisted arrest from

PDEA-BARMM operatives during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tanduh Bato Luuk, Sulu on Saturday.

Castro identified the slain suspect as Pailan Sahali Jumali of Luuk who was in possession of 2,000 grams of shabu worth P13.6 million.

Seized and recovered from the possession of Jumali were two pieces of vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bags

pre-marked with “Power Very Good” and with wings logo shabu weighing more or less 2,000 grams worth P13.6 million, buy-bust money, one mobile phone, and assorted identification cards.

All the arrested suspects are now detained at the BARMM-PDEA Jail Facility awaiting an inquest proceeding for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. of 2002.