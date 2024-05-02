1,348 receive cash aid

General Santos City --- At least 1,348 residents received P4,379 each as cash aid under the government’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) yesterday.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquaio, officials from the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 12 and staff of the Office of Senator Robin Padilla distributed the money to the TUPAD beneficiaries.

Pacquiao added, “We have requested President Bongbong Marcos for an additional P10 million and to our surprise it was granted and approved immediately.”

She said the city government has started profiling the target TUPAD beneficiaries.

During the Labor Day celebration, Pacquiao and other officials distributed government aid totaling to almost P6 million at the Oval Plaza.