Women urged to let voices be heard

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh implored women to “stand up and be counted. Let your voice be heard.”

This as AJ Singh, co-chair of the SC Committee on Gender Responsiveness in the Judiciary (CGRJ), underscored the importance of education and awareness in promoting gender equality in her message as a keynote speaker on the 7th National Women’s Summit organized by the Miriam College Women and Gender Institute held on 29-30 April at Miriam College, Quezon City.

“Education provides women with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to succeed in any field they choose,” Justice Singh said.

Singh stressed that this not only pertains to academic achievement but also means being empowered to become leaders, innovators and agents of change.

“Educated women have the ability to fully participate in power structures, become leaders, and take part in decision making,” Andres said.

Justice Singh expressed pride in the significant achievements of women in society and the number of women currently in leadership positions. “Our efforts have shattered the limitations imposed on us by our patriarchal society,” she said.