Suganob stops Ishizawa in slugfest

In a fierce duel, Regie Suganob crushed Japanese rival Kai Ishizawa in the eighth round to retain the World Boxing Organization Global light flyweight crown for the first time before a roaring hometown crowd late Tuesday in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

The Filipino got the job done at the 2:38 mark after sending Ishizawa for the second time to the deck following a flurry of solid shots.

Just as the referee called a halt to the carnage, Ishizawa’s cornermen three in the towel in an effort to prevent their fighter from absorbing unnecessary punishment.

Earlier, a vicious combination floored Ishizawa, who battled Suganob in heated exchanges from start to finish.

Tapdasan immediately called out the medical team to check on Ishizawa, who was stretchered out of the ring for further examination.

The third man on the ring later told DAILY TRIBUNE it was sheer exhaustion that contributed to Ishizawa’a downfall.

“The medical team said he’s okay now. He just got tired,” Tapdasan said.

The victory boosted Suganob’s record to 15-1 with five knockouts while the loss dropped Ishizawa’s card to 11-4 with ten knockouts.

PMI Bohol Boxing, one of the country’s fastest rising promotional outfits, staged the event.