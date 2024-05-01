Smart’s data traffic increase powered by superlative 5G coverage

As 5G is fast becoming the connectivity of choice among mobile subscribers in the country, leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc. (PLDT)'s wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) saw sustained increase in average monthly 5G data traffic in 2023, bolstered by its award-winning 5G mobile network.

In 2023, average quarterly 5G data traffic almost doubled, up 95 percent compared to the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, Smart posted a 16-percent increase in average monthly data traffic on its 5G network, versus the previous period.

New affordable 5G devices

Driving this growth were the availability of new, more affordable 5G devices and the continued push of Postpaid Unli5G Signature plans.

"As we strive to continue delivering the best mobile experience to our customers, we also ensure that our offers are value-packed and relevant, and that we are also able to make the latest handsets more accessible for our subscribers to make it easier for them to upgrade," said Alex O. Caeg, head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

Supporting this continuous increase in data usage is Smart's mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines' Best 5G Coverage Experience, according to the latest Opensignal Awards — Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2024, based on an independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period 1 January - 30 March 30, 2024 2024 Opensignal Limited.

Smart's mobile network covers 97 percent of the population and is part of the Philippines’ largest integrated network that includes PLDT’s 1.1 million kilometer fiber infrastructure.