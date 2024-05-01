Smart tips for stress-free travel

Find experiences that can strengthen your family bond

They say that the best way to get to know someone is to travel with them. This is proven to be true by celebrity, model and mom of four Amanda Griffin, who has an undeniable passion for traveling with her family. She embraces every opportunity to deepen their bond by going on adventures. It allows them to not only inspire a lifelong love for exploration but for learning about themselves and their surroundings. Ultimately, it transforms them into global citizens, which means having a deeper understanding of and a better connection with the world. Often, she takes her kids to Europe for them to experience different cultures.

Traveling with her kids can be overwhelming because there are a lot of things to consider: the activities, the food and the energy of everyone. Amanda’s secret: she prefers handwriting everything in a planner – and this is backed by some studies. They suggest that the act of writing helps the brain retain information better. But having it digital has its own merits — you can access it anytime on your phone and you don’t have to worry about the paper getting torn down or smudged. The bottom line is this: keep a checklist. You can save yourself from a lot of travel hassles that can be avoided by just being organized.

Always keep your health in check

Rounding off our trio of jetsetters is Dr. Kim Cantos, also known as The Moonlighting Doctor. For him, traveling is a form of self-care that helps with overall wellness. It keeps the body pumped up with positive energy and the mind refreshed.

But for this to happen, it’s important to keep your health in check and at the top of your list. From making sure you are in your best state (no injury or symptoms of colds, for example) to having your sunscreen, as well as your supplements and medicines should anything happen to you. If you have food allergies, bring your antihistamines. Or if you always suffer from acidity, bring some antacids. It’s always good to have a basic health kit whenever you go abroad. It’s your backup for any health concerns.

Traveling should be a hassle-free experience

Planning your next adventure should be exciting, not stressful. While there may be some hiccups along the way, you should still be able to enjoy every bit of your experience abroad. Preparations for any uncertainties can be daunting, and this is where AXA’s Smart Traveller Insurance can ease you in.

Recognized as Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand Platinum Award for 2024, AXA offers coverage tailored to your travel needs, whether you are like Jax who travels on a budget, Amanda who creates experiences with family or Dr. Cantos who travels for self-care.

With AXA Smart Traveller, you get comprehensive coverage for loss or damaged baggage, flight delays, personal accidents and emergency medical expenses. You also get 24/7 emergency travel assistance that you can access anywhere in the world.

Know you can also travel to Europe confidently with AXA’s Schengen-accredited travel insurance that offers the highest medical coverage for emergencies for up to P3.5 million while abroad.

All these ensure you can focus on making memories, not worries. So, pack your bags, and live out your dream vacation because you’re protected as you make memories that will last you a lifetime.