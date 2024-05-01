‘Rookie,’ ‘When This Is All Over’ and ‘Sunshine’ to screen at Far East Film Festival in Italy

ANIMA Studios announces that three of its 2023 productions will join the prestigious Far East Film Festival (FEFF) in Udine, Italy, on 24 May.

Rookie and When This Is All Over were both co-produced by ANIMA and have garnered significant acclaim at Cinemalaya Film Festival 2023 before their much-anticipated international debut at FEFF. The Far East Film Festival, renowned for its dedication to showcasing the best of Asian cinema, provides an ideal platform for these films to reach a wider audience. The festival also marks the international premiere of When This Is All Over.

Meanwhile, the Antonette Jadaone-helmed Sunshine, a co-production of ANIMA and Project 8 Projects, is one of the selected projects for FEFF’s Far East In Progress. The program is a premier European platform exclusively dedicated to Asian films in post-production seeking international distribution and festival premieres.

FEFF celebrates Asian cinema by featuring a diverse range of films from countries like Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines. It serves as a crucial bridge between Asian filmmakers and European audiences, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation for cinematic excellence.

In 2023, ANIMA was represented by Where Is The Lie? (Marupok AF) in the said festival. The film stars Maris Racal and EJ Jallorina and was directed by Quark Henares.