Revolutionary styles

May is National Heritage Month in the Philippines. Instituted by Presidential Proclamation 439, it aims to foster consciousness, respect and love for the nation’s culture and history among Filipinos. It brings the past forward as a reminder of their insightful relevance for the future.

Talented fashion designer Renan Paxon makes a compelling fashion statement this month for his brand Paxon, presenting a collection inspired by the revolutionary spirit of Gabriela Silang.

The designer says, “When Jor-el approached me to sell some Filipiniana pieces in his store, I knew my women are not the Maria Claras, so I started with my ideal historical Filipina woman that’s closer to my sensibilities.”

In the context of Philippine history, Gabriela Silang is a symbol of women empowerment. Her boldness, bravery and fearless determination become a design narrative for both function and form.