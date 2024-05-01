Revolutionary styles

May is National Heritage Month in the Philippines. Instituted by Presidential Proclamation 439, it aims to foster consciousness, respect and love for the nation’s culture and history among Filipinos. It brings the past forward as a reminder of their insightful relevance for the future.
Talented fashion designer Renan Paxon makes a compelling fashion statement this month for his brand Paxon, presenting a collection inspired by the revolutionary spirit of Gabriela Silang.
The designer says, “When Jor-el approached me to sell some Filipiniana pieces in his store, I knew my women are not the Maria Claras, so I started with my ideal historical Filipina woman that’s closer to my sensibilities.”
In the context of Philippine history, Gabriela Silang is a symbol of women empowerment. Her boldness, bravery and fearless determination become a design narrative for both function and form.
The strength of the modern feminine revels in commanding silhouettes and bold shapes. Paxon says, “My utilitarian sensibilities kind of dictated the silhouettes, shapes and fabrications. I see the pieces as armorial, a battle gear.”
The designer used malong and patadyong fabrics as lining for that pop of print and color, channeling women who are toughies on the outside and softies on the inside.
Utilitarian materials reflect her practicality and endurance while in modern-day dressing, it’s the convenience that can last from day to night or informal to dressy.
The use of denim and sturdy fabrics echo the designer’s identity and roots whose origins are in streetwear. Like the local female hero, Paxon’s constant evolution through the years has brilliantly produce revolutionary designs. Though off the beaten path and non-mainstream, his outstanding creations have shown beauty in self-mastery with an unparalleled and profound design identity.
Each masterpiece is familiar, but twisted. Paxon ends, “The pieces from this collection, like the outerwear I’ve done in the past, shelters you, protects you, warms you and definitely empowers you!”
Exclusively available at Jor-el Espina on the second floor, Greenbelt 5, Makati City.