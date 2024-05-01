Quiboloy must come out—DoJ

The Department of Justice (DoJ) once again urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to stop evading the law and face the charges against him in court.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano said Quiboloy should present his case before the court and explain his side of the charges.

“We hope that Quiboloy will face the charges in court and present his evidence and explain his side,” said Clavano, adding they were still waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court on the transfer of venue although they were ready to prosecute and finding Quiboloy was more of a law enforcement matter.

Clavano said their readiness to prosecute was due mainly to the evidence they have in hand. Also, he said that at the moment there is no need to cancel Quiboloy’s passport as the prosecution had yet to request for it although they have asked for the issuance of a hold departure order (HDO) on the pastor.

Passport cancellation not on table

“There is no motion for the cancellation of passport from the prosecution but we already asked for a hold departure order,” Clavano said.

Likewise, on the matter of pinpointing the exact location of Quiboloy, the National Bureau of Investigation is all eyes and ears in monitoring him, Clavano said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has been asked to dismiss the petition filed by Quiboloy who challenged the arrest order issued for him by the Senate.

The arrest warrant for Quiboloy was issued last March by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality which is chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Quiboloy was cited in contempt and an arrest order was subsequently issued for his refusal to participate in the Senate’s investigation on alleged sexual abuse, human trafficking, forced labor, and other human rights violations hurled against him.

In his petition, Quiboloy told the SC that the Senate’s issuance and implementation of the arrest order against him were “unjust and unconstitutional.”

He said the Senate’s investigation violated his constitutional rights to due process and against self-incrimination.