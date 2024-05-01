Porzingis, Leonard out for Celtics, Clippers

NEW YORK (AFP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis will miss the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff game for the Celtics against Miami after suffering a strained right calf in a Game 4 victory over the Heat.

The Celtics announced that the 28-year-old Latvian, who stands 7-foot-2 would not play in what could be a series clincher on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

Boston leads Miami 3-1 in the Eastern Conference best-of-seven first round series after a 102-88 triumph on Monday with the Celtics hosting Game 5.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game for the Celtics in 57 games this season.

Porzingis missed time this season with a host of leg injuries as well as back soreness.

Over the first three games against Miami, Porzingis has averaged 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds a game.

The Celtics finished with the NBA’s best overall record at 64-18, earning a home-court playoff edge throughout the NBA playoffs.

Should they advance, the Celtics would face either Orlando or Cleveland in the second round.

Also missing a crucial game will be Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard will miss Game 5 of his club’s first-round NBA playoff series against Dallas with an inflamed right knee, coach Ty Lue said.

The best-of-seven Western Conference first-round matchup is level at 2-2 ahead of the crucial contest at Los Angeles, with Leonard having already missed Games 1 and 4 in the series.

Leonard, who missed practice on Tuesday, averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game this season for the Clippers, but sat out the final eight regular-season games with the knee injury.