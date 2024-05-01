NBI nabs illegal Baguio drug trader

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a suspected illegal drugs trader who yielded about P500,000 worth of shabu and two firearms during an operation in Baguio City last 25 April.

The suspect was identified by the NBI as Anthony Lacbungan Rapanut who was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by joint operatives of the NBI Cordillera Autonomous Region (NBI-CAR) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-CAR.

The NBI in a statement yesterday, said that after verification, it was found that Rapanut has no license to own and possess any firearm.

Rapanut allegedly “has eluded the NBI-CAR for several months but was inevitably arrested due to the persistent monitoring of the NBI-CAR operatives.”

Rapanut, after his arrest, was charged before the Baguio City prosecutor’s office with possession and sale of illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms with live ammunition.