Navy mulls 1-K militia armada

The Philippine Navy is toying with the idea of deploying up to 1,000 civilian boats in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as China ramps up its aggression in the waterway, a navy official said on Wednesday.

In a news forum, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS, said there’s nothing wrong with conducting civic activities in the country’s territorial waters.

“We support all activities, including those of civil society, that would show our resolve in the West Philippine Sea,” Trinidad said when asked if the Armed Forces of the Philippines supports the 100-boat civilian convoy to Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough shoal) planned for 15 May to be led by the Atin Ito Coalition.

He noted that such civic initiatives indicate that Filipinos now understand “the issue” in the WPS.

“Actually, it should not be 100 boats only. If China could amass 300 to 400 maritime militia vessels and far from their coastline, we should have 1,000 vessels on our part,” Trinidad said.

The coalition aims to conduct a “peace and solidarity regatta” by placing symbolic markers or buoys “to reinforce our country’s territorial integrity.”

The civilian mission will be led by two primary boats to be escorted by 100 small fishing vessels that will depart from Zambales.

Trinidad, however, reminded participants that any civilian mission in the WPS must adhere to the government’s guidance.

China deploys floating barriers

China’s reinstallation of floating barriers in the southeast entrance to Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough or Panatag shoal) was “intentional” in order to restrict Philippine vessels from accessing the area in the West Philippine Sea.

“We have a drone shot of this 380-meter-long floating barrier installed at the lagoon entrance of Bajo de Masinloc. Again, the main objective of this floating barrier is to prevent the Philippine government vessels from entering Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela noted that the China Coast Guard installs floating barriers every time the country deploys Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels.

“We asked the Filipino fishermen if the Chinese Coast Guard placed the barrier when there were no Philippine government vessels and they said the barrier was installed only (every time a Philippine Coast Guard or BFAR vessel was at Bajo de Masinloc),” Tarriela said.

“So this means the barrier is intentionally deployed there to prevent Filipinos’ entry to Bajo de Masinloc.”

On 29 April, two CCG vessels deliberately attacked a PCG vessel with their water cannons while the Philippine vessel was on a resupply mission to the Filipino fishermen at the shoal.

The CCG’s high-pressure jet stream water cannons hit the PCG vessel on both the port and starboard sides.

“Comparing the size of the China Coast Guard vessels and the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, wherein it was only a 44-meter vessel, and this is what they’re doing—it just completely shows how China Coast Guard uses brute force to bully their way around to justify their illegal claim on Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

Showing an uncut video of China’s aggression, Tarriela said the first water cannon blast hit the BFAR vessel.

Despite the damage the Philippine vessels sustained, Tarriela said the government ships remained in the vicinity of the shoal to continue the fuel subsidy and resupply to the Filipino fishermen.

“It is also worth mentioning that in this particular mission, we were able to monitor a People’s Liberation Army Navy ship,” he added.