Munti bridges employment gaps thru online job portal

Muntinlupa City is once again leading the way in supporting businesses and job seekers by introducing the 1Munti Job Portal.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon spearheaded the public unveiling of this online platform, a collaborative effort between the City Government and partner private institutions such as the Lingkod Muntinlupa Foundation and 1Munti Party.

“The 1Munti Job Portal is an innovation that helps break down barriers to unemployment. For companies and employers, this portal is free, and as part of our city’s mission to be a business-friendly hub, you can gain exposure to a diverse range of candidates tailored to your company’s specific needs and requirements,” Biazon said.

He said the application process is quite simple for job seekers.

“You only need to visit the website, create an account, and browse for the employment opportunities you need,” he added.

He said the upcoming “Dress for Success Program” aims to equip jobseekers through a series of capacity-building trainings on the basics of job-hunting and employment, writing a good resume, and presenting oneself well in an interview.

Once they finish the short modules, they can claim their set of business attire that will hopefully help boost their confidence in their job-seeking journey.

Both initiatives are part of the greater Womb to Work policy instituted by the City Government to ensure the holistic development of Muntinlupeños.

Biazon added that the portal is still part of the local government’s effort to attain “Smart City” status, describing 1Munti Job Portal as “created at the nexus of leadership and technological innovation” to solve human issues.

“Unemployment is not just a you problem — it’s a governance issue. If we put human needs at the center of innovation, we dictate what technology can do for us. Major issues like unemployment can be solved with technology. We hope that this project will be of great help, especially to our young people, whose bright future we work tirelessly to secure,” Biazon said.

Interested applicants and employers may visit www.jobportal.muntinlupacitygov.com to register.